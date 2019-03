Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, March 18

- Notable earnings: Tilray

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets in Azerbaijan to discuss oil production

- Alberta government to deliver throne speech (5 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 19

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Franco-Nevada, FedEx

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers federal budget

- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House

Wednesday, March 20

- Notable earnings: Power Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Canadian Club in Toronto (7:15 a.m. ET) and Economic Club in Ottawa (4 p.m. ET)

- Economical Insurance holds special meeting for vote on demutualization (10:30 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and forecasts (2 p.m. ET, plus news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET)

- Saskatchewan government delivers provincial budget

Thursday, March 21

- Notable earnings: Nike

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, StatsCan EI report

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (8 a.m. ET)

- EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Brexit

- Quebec government delivers provincial budget

- Restaurant Brands International and Great White North Franchisee Association due in Ontario Superior Court for update on settlement process

Friday, March 22

- Notable earnings: BRP, Tiffany & Co.

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales