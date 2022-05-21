(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The UK’s cost of living crisis stepped up a level this week, with a series of data releases spotlighting how the economy is struggling on almost every front.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey made headlines with his prediction that a surge in food costs could have “apocalyptic” consequences for the poorest people in society, while breakfast TV shows devoted huge sections to discussing the issue, with large banners branding it a crisis.

Meanwhile economic reports showed just how bad things are already. Inflation in April hit a 40-year high of 9%, driven by a surge in energy costs. Consumer reached its lowest in almost five decades, surpassing anything seen during the financial crisis, the pandemic or even the grim days of the 1970s.

The data hammered home the bleakness of the current situation and made it clear far worse is likely coming down the track. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government signaled there’s little prospect of imminent extra help for consumers.

In his main intervention of the week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak focused on the reasons not to act, saying he is worried that extra government spending to help people handle higher bills risks further stoking inflation. He warned of hard times to come for the UK and said his aim is cutting business taxes to clear up long-term structural problems in the economy. Talk of a windfall tax on oil companies was quickly scotched.

Meanwhile, the BOE fended off attacks from politicians saying Bailey should have moved quicker in fighting inflation. Chief Economist Huw Pill said Friday that only the Treasury has the tools to help.

Here are five charts that tell the story of a bleak week for the UK economy.

1. Soaring Inflation

Consumer prices surged 9% in the year through April, the fastest rate since March 1982,. The leap from 7% in March came from an increase in energy prices, reflecting a surge in wholesale markets that drove a 54% increase in consumer bills in April.

2. Falling Real Wages

The surge in prices means that UK workers, who have waited a long time for significant pay gains, are now seeing their best increases in years entirely gobbled up by inflation.

While data Tuesday showed wages rose 4.2% in the first quarter, double the 2.1% average in the decade before the pandemic, pay adjusted for price gains actually fell. A 1.9% decline in March from a year earlier was the biggest since 2013.

3. Plummeting Consumer Confidence

Against that backdrop, its no surprise that consumers are feeling the pain. The market researcher GfK said its closely watched measure of sentiment fell 2 points to minus 40 this month, the least since records began in 1974.

Shoppers are responded by spending less on big ticket items, and also trying to save money by socializing at home -- leading to a surprise jump in April retail sales that perhaps overstated the strength of UK consumers.

4. Shrinking Labor Force

Official figures on Tuesday show the UK workforce has shrunk. Since the pandemic, almost half a million more people are listed as inactive -- neither in work nor looking for a job. It means the workforce is almost 2% than before Covid hit, which will drag down output and tax payments to the Treasury. It’s already making it hard for employers to fill jobs.

5. Unemployment Relief

The major cause for economic optimism this week came from the UK’s stellar labor market, with unemployment declining to 3.7% -- the lowest rate since 1974. Job vacancies rose to a new record.

Even those metrics may soon feel the heat from the crisis. The BOE expects the jobless count to start rising at the end of the year as employers respond to a sharp slowdown in demand.

