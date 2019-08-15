There’s No Fast Pain Relief for the Chinese Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

July’s weak data painted a more realistic picture of the Chinese economy than the unexpectedly strong June figures. The message from the key gauges watched by Bloomberg Economics: growth is still far from bottoming out.

To contact the staff on this story: Chang Shu (Economist) in Hong Kong at cshu21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.