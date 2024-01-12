(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data analysis firm that provides militaries with artificial intelligence models, has agreed to a strategic partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry to supply technology to help the country’s war effort.

The agreement followed a Thursday meeting between Israeli defense officials and Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp in Tel Aviv, according to Executive Vice President Josh Harris, who was also in attendance.

“Both parties have mutually agreed to harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions,” Harris told Bloomberg on Friday. “This strategic partnership aims to significantly aid the Israeli Ministry of Defense in addressing the current situation in Israel.”

No further details on the arrangement were disclosed, including what technology would be provided. Palantir last year introduced its AIP, or Artificial Intelligence Platform, an intelligence and decision-making system that can analyze enemy targets and propose battle plans.

Karp in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday said the Denver-based company’s products were in great demand in Israel since its war with Hamas began on Oct. 7. Palantir held a board meeting in Tel Aviv for the first time this week in solidarity with Israel.

