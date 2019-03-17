Three People Shot Near West Bank Settlement, Israeli Army Says

(Bloomberg) -- A gunman attacked two sites in the West Bank on Sunday, wounding three people in what the Israeli military called a terrorist incident.

Israel emergency services said one person was in critical condition and two were in severe condition. The military said troops were pursuing the assailant.

