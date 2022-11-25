(Bloomberg) -- Tiantian Kullander, the former Morgan Stanley trader who co-founded digital-asset trading platform Amber Group, has died. He was 30.

Kullander “passed away unexpectedly in his sleep” on Nov. 23, Amber said in a statement on its website on Friday. “He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,” the firm said.

The crypto entrepreneur, nicknamed “TT,” started Amber in 2017 together with a group of former finance professionals, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley alumni. The company, whose backers include Singaporean state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte, is in talks to raise about $100 million, Bloomberg News reported erlier this month.

Five of Amber’s founders -- Kullander, Michael Wu, Wayne Huo, Tony He and Luke Li -- previously worked together on Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income trading floor in Hong Kong.

Kullander is survived by his wife and son, according to the statement.

--With assistance from Alfred Cang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.