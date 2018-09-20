Tilray shares on another wild ride as pot mania persists

Tilray’s on another white-knuckle ride -- only this time it’s crashing.

The weed stock headed for the steepest loss since its July trading debut, with losses reaching 25 per cent midday Thurdsay. The shares had almost tripled in the eight prior sessions, and are still up nearly 900 per cent overall. But Tilray’s now just 4 per cent higher in the past two days, a period that included one of the wildest rides yet for any stock in the nascent sector.

“When you get big moves like this, you suddenly have a lot of people paying attention,” said Matt Maley, an equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “People are going to be watching a little closer and there probably will be more human involvement today than yesterday.”

On Wednesday, the maker of cannabis products nearly doubled before wiping out the entire gain in less than an hour, only to finish 40 per cent higher than where it started. The fluctuations drew comparisons to the Bitcoin craze and even the height of the dot-com bubble. Sure, Tesla has delivered some whipsaw sessions and AMD has tripled this year, but the moves had a different feel.

“It’s almost like everyone wanted to express their fear and greed through one entity,” Michael Antonelli, an institutional equity sales trader and managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co., said by phone. “It’s fun to watch. It’s the wild west right now for cannabis. It isn’t the kind of thing that institutions would touch.”

Tilray surged another 25 per cent in 15 minutes to touch an intraday high of US$300.00 at 2:50 p.m. in New York -- a gain of 94 per cent. Then it cratered, plunging enough in two minutes to trigger an automatic trading halt, a mechanism put in place after the flash crash of 2010 to prevent prices from spiraling out of control before humans have time to sort out whether the moves are justified.

When trading resumed after the prescribed 10-minute break, shares shot higher, tripping another stop. The next resumption led to a plunge and another time out.

Sellers were ready. In minutes, Tilray plunged to US$151, wiping out all of the day’s gains and setting off another trading halt shortly before the close. This time the bulls pounced, pushing the stock higher by almost 40 per cent. It ended at US$214.06.

“We saw Tesla making some crazy moves a little over a month ago. That was peanuts compared with Tilray,” said Don Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities Corp. “ It has nothing to do with the long-term outlook on the industry. It’s a purely technical move.”

The closing flourish that added US$63 to the share price took just six minutes.

“It left a sea of bodies, both longs and shorts, behind in its wake,” Dave Lutz, Managing Director at JonesTrading, said.

