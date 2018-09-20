Pot stock analyst leaves his job a week after downgrading Tilray

Amanda Lang: Tilray's wild ride a reminder you should be cautious on pot stocks

Charles Finnie left his job at Roth Capital Partners LLC just days after the analyst downgraded high-flying pot stock Tilray Inc.

Tilray soared 45 per cent in the five days after Finnie removed his buy rating on Aug. 30, and has almost doubled since then.

Cannabis stocks look "increasingly speculative at current levels," he wrote, noting that Tilray’s limited float added an element of volatility. The stock closed that day at US$59.07. The shares climbed as high as US$300 this week before paring gains, and on Thursday it fell 19 per cent to US$173.58 at 3:15 p.m. in New York.

Finnie left “on his own accord,” Jeff Martin, Roth Capital’s director of research, said in an email. Sarra Schuster, the firm’s administrator of research, confirmed that Finnie left the company on Sept. 5 and said plans to replace him “haven’t been finalized."

Finnie didn’t immediately reply to request for comment through LinkedIn.

