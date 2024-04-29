(Bloomberg) -- Turkish grocery delivery company Getir will quit its remaining international markets following pressure from investors to cut losses.

Getir said in a statement on Monday that it will exit the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US to refocus on its home market. The company said these operations accounted for 7% of its revenue.

“The company will focus on its core market of Turkey, where it sees the biggest potential for long term sustainable growth,” Getir said in the statement. The company didn’t give any detail on job losses.

The company has simultaneously raised a new investment round led by existing backers, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and G Squared, to fuel its efforts in Turkey. The company did not disclose the amount, or any updated valuation.

Getir’s US subsidiary, FreshDirect, acquired last year, will continue its operations, the company said.

The withdrawals are a blow to the Turkish startup, which was once valued at $12 billion and aspired to reach the scale and popularity of ridehailing company Uber Technologies Inc. But the company faced growing competition during the pandemic, and took a valuation haircut when it raised $500 million in September at a $2.5 billion valuation.

