(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 people have been killed in mudslides and floods in Kenya as heavy rainfall caused by El Niño weather conditions hit the East African nation.

Forty five died when a dam burst early Monday and flooded a village in the Mai Mahiu region, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi, said Transport Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Another 30 people were feared dead after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon in a separate incident in Garissa in the country’s east.

“This is a tragedy of monumental proportions,” Murkomen said.

Even before the Mai Mahiu fatalities, the death toll by Sunday afternoon had reached 103 people, according to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura.

A further 10,000 have been displaced in the capital, Nairobi, according to President William Ruto, and schools will be closed for a week to keep students at home.

While El Niño conditions are dumping rain on East Africa, the south of the continent is experiencing a severe drought.

