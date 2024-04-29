(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank left its interest rate at an all-time high ahead of a scheduled visit by an International Monetary Fund mission next month to hash out a new loan program.

The State Bank of Pakistan maintained the target rate at 22%, it said in a statement on Monday, signaling a delay of the monetary easing cycle. Twenty-four out of 41 economists predicted a hold in a Bloomberg survey, with 17 seeing a cut ranging from 25 to 100 basis points.

Given risks to inflation outlook from global oil prices and high tax rates, it is “prudent to continue with the current monetary policy stance at this stage, with significant positive real interest rates,” the central bank said in a statement on its website.

Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a minimum three year loan of at least $6 billion that the government wants to secure by as early as June. It is moving from one bailout to the next with the IMF scheduled to review a final loan payment of $1.1 billion under its current program later on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to stay the course on structural reforms suggested by the IMF in a meeting with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

Continuation of fiscal consolidation, particularly through broadening the tax base and reducing losses of public sector enterprises, is essential for price stability and durable economic growth, the central bank said.

Economists have scaled back on forecasts for rate cuts in recent weeks given that Pakistan in the past has been asked to introduce new taxes and raise energy prices as a pre-condition for IMF loan programs.

The magnitude of the expected rate cuts have also dropped for economists. They estimate the the key rate dropping to 17.25% by the end of the year now compared with 16% in January, according to the median forecast in surveys conducted by Bloomberg.

The South Asian nation’s consumer price growth has dropped below the interest rate for the first time in three years. That’s the key indicator economists were looking at as a trigger for the central bank to cut rates.

Consumer price gains weakened to 20.7% in March, slowing for the third straight month. A Bloomberg survey showed inflation is likely to ease further to 17.5% in April when government issues the data later this week.

The central bank said economic indicators highlight moderate recovery in the current fiscal year, with real GDP growth projected to remain in the range of 2%-3%.

