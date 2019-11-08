{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TMX Group reports record revenue on higher derivatives trading

    The Canadian Press

    Kris Backus, manager of the TMX Broadcast Centre, checks a screen displaying TMX Group Inc. signage and stock prices in this arranged photograph at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. , Pawel Dwulit/Bloomberg

    TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.

    The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7 million, or $1.9 per diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same stretch last year.

    Adjusted earnings were $1.25 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 per share last year.

    Revenue was $196.3 million, up from $192.8 million for the third quarter last year.

    Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.45, and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.

