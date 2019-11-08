TMX Group reports record revenue on higher derivatives trading

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7 million, or $1.9 per diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same stretch last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.25 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 per share last year.

Revenue was $196.3 million, up from $192.8 million for the third quarter last year.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.45, and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.