NordStar says no expectations of layoffs following Torstar acquisition

TORONTO — Shares of Torstar Corp. jumped more than 50 per cent in early trading after the media giant struck a $52-million deal to be bought by a firm operated by two Canadian businessmen.

The owner of the Toronto Star newspaper, and numerous other local media outlets, announced late Tuesday it would be taken private by NordStar Capital LP, owned by Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove.

“The big reason to go private is, as we all know, traditional media is struggling and Torstar is no different,” Rivett, non-executive chairman at NordStar, said in a television interview with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday.

“Our hope is by taking them private, [we’re] allowing them to focus on just that [digital] transformation and provide them with patient capital so they can get this done over the long-term.”

Rivett said Torstar employees should not be fearful about losing their jobs, with the caveat that NordStar’s role will ultimately be to serve the management team.

“There’s no intention to have any layoffs. But that said, Jordan [Bitove] and I are not going to be operators … it is the management team we’re supporting,” he said.

Torstar’s shares were 20 cents higher at 60 cents per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of 1:50 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Aside from its flagship Star paper, Torstar owns the Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, St. Catharines Standard, three other dailies and dozens of weeklies.

The NordStar offer is 63 cents per share for all of Torstar's outstanding class A shares and class B non-voting shares.

“They’ve been losing money quarter after quarter and finding it difficult to pull that wheel out of the ditch,” Rivett said.

“My partner and I […] are going to put our shoulder behind the wheel and get them out of the ditch.”

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal's La Presse.

--With files from BNN Bloomberg