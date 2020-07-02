(Bloomberg) -- Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG, is leaving the firm.

“After 15 years at Deutsche Bank, I am moving on to pursue another opportunity with one of the largest alternative investment managers in the world,” he wrote in an email Thursday.

His coverage of U.S. and European economic developments will be shared by Chief U.S. Economist Matt Luzzetti, Chief European Economist Mark Wall, and Chief Economist for Germany Stefan Schneider under the direction of Peter Hooper, the firm’s global head of economic research, Slok said.

When contacted by phone, Slok referred Bloomberg News to Deutsche’s communications team. Maryanne Caruso declined to immediately comment.

