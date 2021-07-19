(Bloomberg) -- A police officer sued the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey over alleged civil rights violations, claiming discrimination over his transition from female to male.

Michael McConaughey, who has worked as a Port Authority officer since 2013, claims his colleagues and supervisors repeatedly referred to him by his former name and delayed allowing him to switch restrooms and locker rooms for more than six months. In October, a colleague referred to him as “it,” “whatever it is” and a “transvestite,” according to the lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in Manhattan.

McConaughey said he lodged a series of complaints with his supervisors and the Port Authority’s human resources office, but that the complaints “had no obvious impact.” A supervisor retaliated against him for raising concerns about the Port Authority’s handling of his transition by complaining about him to his union, according to the lawsuit.

The Port Authority didn’t immediately respond to an email and a call seeking comment on the suit.

Suits like McConaughey’s have cropped up since the Supreme Court ruled last year in Bostock v. Clayton County that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act bars employers from discriminating against workers because they are gay or transgender. Since the decision, 33 state legislatures have pursued limits on LGBTQ rights, including bills that would bar transgender students from sports teams unless the teams match the gender they were assigned at birth.

McConaughey has requested monetary damages to be determined at a jury trial .

The case is McConaughey v. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, 21-cv-06137, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

