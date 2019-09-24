(Bloomberg) -- Haven assets rallied after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber is opening a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped as low as 1.63%, the lowest since Sept. 10, and the yen strengthened as much as 0.6% to a daily high of about 107 per dollar as investors sought shelter. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8%.

The inquiry’s launch came after Trump said he’ll release the transcript of a July phone call with Ukraine’s president, which is the subject of a congressional investigation and a whistle-blower complaint from an unidentified intelligence official.

“The impeachment headlines are contributing to modest weakness in risk markets by mining into a new shaft of uncertainty,” said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of foreign-exchange trading strategy at Credit Suisse. “Markets are pricing in, as of now, a marginal amount of extra risk premium.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

“The key is that the Senate is unlikely to uphold unless base Republicans decide to abandon Trump -- which they likely won’t,” wrote Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign-exchange strategy at CIBC, in an email. “This feels like a tactical move to sell USD and buy the havens.”

