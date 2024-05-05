(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. agreed to pay a A$100 million ($66 million) penalty and compensate tens of thousands of passengers to resolve claims the airline continued to sell tickets on flights it had already decided to cancel.

Under an agreement with Australia’s competition watchdog, Qantas will also pay between A$225 to A$450 to more than 86,000 impacted customers as part of a A$20 million remediation program, the airline said Monday.

The deal settles a fiery dispute between Qantas and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission that last year triggered the early retirement of then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce and led to a boardroom cleanout to repair the airline’s brand.

While Qantas on Monday apologized to customers and acknowledged its shortcomings as flights restarted after the pandemic, the fine is less than half the record penalty of more than A$250 million that the ACCC was pursuing.

The watchdog had claimed Qantas kept on selling tickets — typically for more than two weeks but sometimes longer than a month — on thousands of flight it had already scrapped.

The settlement is the latest move by current CEO Vanessa Hudson to restore confidence and repair the airline’s battered reputation. “Today represents another important step forward,” Hudson said.

Impacted customers who made a booking two or more days after the flight was cancelled will receive A$225 for a domestic or trans-Tasman flight, and A$450 for an international service. This is in addition to any refund already offered.

