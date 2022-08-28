(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off in Asia as investors responded to the hawkish tone taken by global central bankers at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson-Hole symposium.

The US two-year yield climbed as much as six basis points to 3.46%, the highest since November 2007. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a restrictive policy stance was likely to remain in place “for some time” and he cautioned against prematurely loosening policy. Futures contracts tied to the Fed’s next meeting priced in 64 basis points of tightening -- raising the odds for a 75 basis-point move to about 50-50.

“Even though there was an expectation that Powell would be hawkish, he easily exceeded those expectations,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Inc. in Sydney. “I was surprised US rates markets did not move more on Friday night. We retain our view for flatter curves following all the Jackson-Hole communication over the weekend.”

Read More: Central Bankers in Jackson Hole Embrace Tightening Mission Ahead

Powell and other top officials from the world’s biggest central banks delivered a clear message at the gathering that they are ready to keep imposing higher rates until inflation substantially moderates, even if that does economic damage.

The latest selloff in bonds has more than erased the gains that came in July when investors had begun to take a view that policy makers would slow their pace of tightening to avoid tipping the global economy into a recession.

Australian 10-year bond yields jumped 10 basis points and similar-dated kiwi notes climbed six basis points.

