Apple Conference

Apple Inc.’s next big thing is finally here, with the company set to announce its mixed-reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, on Monday. The headset has the potential to usher in a new era: It could kick off the shift to a different interface that upends how people work, play games and entertain themselves. Investors will be keen to see how it all plays out with shares of the tech behemoth trading higher this morning, putting them on pace to close at a record high ahead of this product launch.

Hollywood’s Deal

The Directors Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, a victory for one of several entertainment industry unions seeking adjusted contracts this summer. The tentative agreement reached Saturday will allocate a 5% wage increase in the first year of contract, 4% in the second year and 3.5% in the third year, according to a statement from the union, DGA. The deal also says that generative AI cannot replace duties performed by members as the technology isn’t considered a person.

Unruly Passenger

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines Inc. flight from Paris, France, to Detroit, Michigan, is facing criminal charges after his disruptive behavior caused the plane to be diverted to Canada, CNN reported, citing police. The 34-year-old man was acting in an “unruly manner” and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was arrested by the RCMP and is facing charges of endangering an aircraft.

Dame Jacinda Ardern

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern was awarded the title of dame for her service to the country, The New York Times reported. The accolade — Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit — was given to Ardern for her work during the coronavirus pandemic and the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

LPGA Winner

Rose Zhang won the LPGA Tour, becoming the first player to win in a pro debut in 72 years. Her stunning win drew congratulatory tweets from other professional sports players including Tiger Woods: “Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut.”

