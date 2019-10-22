Trudeau must keep his pledge to support the West, Alberta premier says

EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says if prime minister doesn't keep his word on supporting the West, there will be lasting damage to national unity.

Kenney's comments come after Justin Trudeau said in his victory speech that he hears the frustration of people in Alberta and Saskatchewan and he will be there to support them.

The federal Liberals secured a minority mandate in Monday's federal election, but did not retain a single seat in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Kenney says he told Trudeau that he must support Alberta by helping it get its oil and gas to international markets.

Kenney is also calling on Trudeau to not to make any deals with the NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Greens that would endanger development of the TransMountain pipeline expansion through B.C.

The premier says he will create a panel to get other ideas on how Alberta can be treated more fairly in the Canadian federation.