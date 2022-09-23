(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s allies have created a new Super PAC with plans to support his endorsed candidates in the November midterm elections.

Paperwork creating Make America Great Again Inc. was filed early Friday with the Federal Election Commission, and money from Trump’s existing leadership PACs will be transferred to it to spend on candidates in the closing stretch of the 2022 midterms, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named. The news was first reported by Politico.

The new super political action committee could also be used if Trump follows through on his persistent teases that he will run for president again in 2024.

Save America, Trump’s existing leadership PAC, had $93 million cash on hand at the end of August, according to FEC filings. Make America Great Again PAC, Trump’s former campaign committee that he converted to a leadership PAC, had $2.4 million at the end of June.

“President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement.

Trump has endorsed more than 280 candidates in federal, state, local and international elections since leaving office, but the former president’s PAC has given only $910,500 spread among 181 candidates, a fraction of the money its raised. By law, it can give no more than $5,000 per election to a federal campaign.

Some of Trump’s endorsed candidates running in key races that will help decide party control of Congress, including in the US Senate races in Ohio and Arizona, are being out-raised and outspent by Democrats. Trump’s move comes as Republicans are struggling to raise money and are pulling support from some more controversial candidates, including J.R. Majewski, who is running for the House in Ohio. The Associated Press reported this week that he had lied about his military record.

Save America has donated $4.1 million to a handful of federal super PACs that backed candidates he endorsed, and $2.8 million to Take Back Georgia, which supported former Senator David Perdue’s unsuccessful challenge to Governor Brian Kemp. It gave $1 million donations to America First Policy Institute, a think tank staffed with officials from Trump’s administration, and to the Conservative Partnership Institute, which is led by Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff.

While Save America had restrictions on the amount it could contribute to candidates, there are fewer limitations on the new Super PAC. There are also fewer restrictions on how the money can be spent, as long as it doesn’t coordinate its activities with candidates.

Budowich will oversee the new Super PAC, and Republican strategist Chris LaCivita will be the chief strategist, according to the persons. Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio will handle polling, and Meredith O’Rourke will run the finance team, the people said.

