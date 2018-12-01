(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their highly anticipated dinner meeting on Saturday in Buenos Aires, with investors looking for signs of a truce in the escalating trade war between the two countries.

The meeting is a crucial opportunity for Trump and Xi, an encounter that could be their last best chance to keep an already costly trade dispute from spiraling into a new and broader cold war.

“This is a very important meeting,” Trump said the two men sat down. “The relationship that i have with President Xi, and I think this is going to be a very primary reason why we are probably going to ending up getting something that will be good for China and good for the United States.”

Xi said that “only with cooperation can we serve the interest of” prosperity and peace.

Trump has sown uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes meeting, saying that as eager as he is to strike a deal with the Chinese leader, a disappointing outcome could lead to a further round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Adding to the uncertainty is the roster of senior advisers joining Trump -- including China hawk Peter Navarro, who penned the book “Death By China” and heads a special trade policy office within the White House. The last time Navarro met with Chinese officials, he started a shouting match with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while still in Beijing, and his presence risks sowing friction with China.

Mnuchin, along with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, meanwhile have sought to strike a more conciliatory approach toward China. Both are at the dinner, too.

Among the key U.S. demands articulated by Kudlow and other officials are a halt in what the administration calls widespread intellectual property theft and forced transfer of technology by China. If the two sides fail to reach a deal, Trump said he will also impose tariffs of either 10 percent or 25 percent on the remaining $267 billion in annual U.S. trade with China.

On Friday, Trump projected optimism that his “big meeting” with Xi will be fruitful, saying that he saw “some good signs” as his staff continued to negotiate with Chinese officials on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

Any easing of tensions on trade could ease gains in the U.S. dollar and boost riskier assets including emerging-market currencies and stocks, though investors and analysts agree that the U.S. and China are trying to fix a long-term problem that cannot be solved in one dinner.

U.S. and Chinese officials have been working for weeks on the contours of a possible deal for the two leaders to announce following the dinner, an agreement that could set a road map for talks to follow.

Wang Xiaolong, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official, struck an upbeat tone before the dinner started on Saturday.

“I hope and believe this meeting, under the current situation, will achieve an important and positive effect on bilateral relations,” Wang, the director general of the department of international economic affairs, told reporters. “As long as everyone can adopt an attitude of mutual respect and equality, constructive dialogue will be able to reduce our differences.”

The dinner was moved up by about an hour after U.S. leader’s schedule opened up on Saturday. He had already canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then scrapped an afternoon press conference out of respect for the family of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday night.

Trump is scheduled to depart for Washington after meeting with Xi.

Other attendees on the U.S. side, according to a White House statement, include Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who’s a senior adviser to the president.

Trump and Xi will dine on some local specialties, including grilled sirloin with red onions, goat ricotta, and dates. For the first course, the attendees will have a seasonal vegetable salad with a basil mayonnaise dressing, and for dessert, they’ll be served caramel rolled pancakes with crispy chocolate and fresh cream, according to the White House.

To contact the reporters on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net;Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net;Peter Martin in Beijing at pmartin138@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Michael Shepard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.