Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit. Americans are buying solar panels from Vietnam like never before, but local manufacturer IREX Energy JSC isn’t celebrating as the country becomes a target for Trump

Jerome Powell suggested the Fed has room to ease monetary policy as the tie between inflation and jobless rates has broken down. Trump’s top economic adviser praised left-wing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the political rivals found common ground in urging the Fed not to worry about triggering inflation

Singapore’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter as exports continued to plunge amid a worsening global economy

Niraj Shah says Canada and New Zealand are most vulnerable to a property correction, based on Bloomberg’s housing bubble dashboard

Indonesia should capitalize on mounting global protectionism by luring manufacturers from China, helping wean the economy off commodity dependence in the process, its planning minister said

ECB policy makers were united in June on the plan to stand ready to provide more stimulus to the euro-area economy

Yelena Shulyatyeva explains why a slowdown in business investment isn’t going to trigger a U.S. recession

South Korea put the brakes on rapid minimum wage hikes amid a sluggish economy

The stench of curdled milk wafted from a shipping container of waste at Malaysia’s Port Klang as Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin told a group of journalists in May she would send the maggot-infested rubbish back where it came from

