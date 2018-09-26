President Donald Trump on Wednesday plans to announce a framework for bilateral trade talks with his Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, three people familiar with the matter said.

The negotiations are likely to focus on the trade in automobiles, according to one the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity about private deliberations. Both leaders are in New York this week for meetings at the United Nations, and Trump early Wednesday said his conversations with Abe set for later in the day will be focused on trade.

Abe resisted for almost two years the push to start bilateral trade talks with the U.S., but Trump’s threatened auto tariffs forced the Asian nation to reconsider.

Japan’s goal is to delay the potential U.S. auto tariffs, according to two of the people. They likened the Japanese talks to an arrangement the European Union made with the U.S. in July, where the Trump administration agreed to hold off on any new duties while the two sides are in negotiations.

The Commerce Department has until February to determine whether auto imports represent a U.S. security risk, which could lead Trump to impose tariffs and quotas.

Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s economic revitalization minister, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday agreed on the outlines of the talks.

Abe spent much of his political capital on negotiating and finalizing the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump campaigned against and withdrew the U.S. from in the first days of his administration.

The Japanese leader during the 2016 presidential campaign even met with Trump and tried to convince him to stay in TPP. The 11 remaining nations are planning to implement the agreement in 2019.

