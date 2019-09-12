Trump says he’d consider an interim trade agreement with China

President Donald Trump said he would be open to an interim trade deal with China but would prefer a lasting deal.

“It’s something we would consider, I guess,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday, referring to an interim agreement.

Trump administration officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time in exchange for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases, according to five people familiar with the matter.