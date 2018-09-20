TSX edges higher on health care, financials; U.S. markets up

TORONTO -- Gains in the financial, health care and industrials sectors helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.54 points at 16,159.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.40 points at 26,624.16. The S&P 500 index was up 17.10 points at 2,925.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.93 points at 8,011.96.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 77.50 cents US compared with an average of 77.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 21 cents at US$70.56 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,210.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.70 of a cent at US$2.72 a pound.