TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched higher on gains by the key energy sector and the result of strong telecommunications quarterly results.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.13 points to 16,279.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.84 points at 28,363.66. The S&P 500 index was up 17.93 points at 3,453.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.31 points at 11,506.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.09 cents US compared with 76.21 on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 61 cents at US$40.64 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 1.6 cents at nearly US$3.01 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$24.90 at US$1,904.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.5 cents at US$3.15 a pound.