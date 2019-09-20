Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, pushing further into record territory.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.22 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 16,934.56.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 32.75 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 27,127.54. The S&P 500 opened 7.01 points higher, or up 0.23 per cent, at 3,013.80. The Nasdaq Composite began up 9.93 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 8,192.81.