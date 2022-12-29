Canada's main stock index more than recovered Wednesday's losses as it gained more than one per cent in trading Thursday, while U.S. markets also rebounded.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 201.79 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 19,485.89.

Sign up to get breaking news email alerts sent directly to your inbox

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 345.09 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 33,220.80. The S&P 500 Index was up 66.06 points, or 1.75 per cent, at 3,849.28, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 264.80 points, or 2.59 per cent, at 10,478.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.76 US compared with 73.72 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 56 cents at US$78.40 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$4.56 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$1,826.0 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.82 a pound.