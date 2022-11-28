Canadian stocks present a much better opportunity than the U.S.: Patrick Horan

Canada's main stock index was down by more than 150 points or 0.8 per cent Monday, weighed down by losses in energy, financials, utilities and metals, while U.S. indexes tumbled by more than 1.5 per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 163.28 points, at 20,220.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 497.57 points, or 1.45 per cent, at 33,849.46. The S&P 500 Index was down 62.18 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 3,963.94, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 176.86 points, or 1.58 per cent, at 11,049.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.33 cents U.S. compared with 74.76 cents U.S. on Friday.

The January crude contract was up 96 cents at US$77.24 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$7.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13.70 at US$1,740.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one and a half cents at US$3.62 a pound.