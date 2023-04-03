There will be a once-in-a-decade opportunity for tech investing this year: Tech veteran Gene Munster

Canada's main stock index climbed nearly 180 points on Monday, buoyed by strength in energy stocks after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise oil production cuts on the weekend, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 178.39 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 20,278.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 327 points at 33,601.15. The S&P 500 Index inched up 15.20 points to 4,124.51, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 32.45 points at 12,189.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.42 cents U.S. compared with 73.89 cents U.S. on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$4.75 at US$80.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.10 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.20 at US$2,000.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.05 a pound.