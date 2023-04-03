We might not like it, but OPEC+ 'surprise cut' makes sense: Strategist

Oil rallied the most in more than a year after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced crude output cuts that threaten to tighten the market and deliver a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, pledged to make cuts exceeding 1 million barrels a day starting next month. The reduction surprised markets, which had expected the cartel to hold output steady. Adding to the shock, the decision came outside of the group’s scheduled timetable for reviewing the market’s demand and member’s supplies.

The decision quickly rippled across global oil markets. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted price forecasts for this year and next, key timespreads surged higher amid expectations of tighter supply and a usually quiet Asian trading session saw hundreds of thousands of contracts change hands. U.S. gasoline futures also surged, underscoring inflationary risks.

“By cutting now, OPEC+ moves to rebalance the market in front of the strongest seasonal period,” said Peter McNally, global sector lead for energy at Third Bridge.

Before the surprise intervention, crude had capped a 5.7 per cent quarterly drop amid banking-sector turmoil and risks of recession. Still, many market watchers had said they expected a rebound in the second half, underpinned by rising demand in China.

AMERICA’S RESPONSE

The White House said the OPEC+ decision was ill-advised, while adding the U.S. would work with producers and consumers to contain gasoline prices. Last year, President Joe Biden ordered an unprecedented release from the nation’s strategic crude reserves after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Costlier crude threatens to add to inflation, complicating central banks’ efforts to tame persistent price pressures. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates again last month, and officials are next scheduled to meet in May to set monetary policy.

