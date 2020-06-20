Jun 20, 2020
Turkey Revises Required Reserve Rule to Help Boost Loan Growth
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank will allow lenders with real loan growth rates of more than 15% to hold fewer reserves through the end of the year.
The policy maker temporarily suspended a rule that barred these banks from taking advantage of the incentive, it said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
The decision was taken to “provide banks with flexibility in meeting loan demand specific to this period,” it said.
