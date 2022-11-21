Turkey Says Two Dead After Kurdish Rocket Attack on Border Town

(Bloomberg) -- Separatist Kurdish militants in Syria launched a cross-border rocket attack on a Turkish border town, killing at least two people, Turkish authorities said.

Militants affiliated with the PKK and YPG groups attacked the border town of Karkamis, on the west bank of the Euphrates, hitting a high school and two houses, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Provincial Governor of Davut Gul said at least two people were killed and six others wounded by five rockets that landed in the center of Karkamis.

The attack follows a similar barrage of rocket attacks on Sunday after Turkish air strikes targeted Kurdish militant groups in Iraq and northern Syria in retaliation for a deadly bombing that targeted civilians in Istanbul a week ago.

