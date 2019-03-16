(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for alleged battery of a juvenile, according to the The Kansas City Star.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to newspaper Friday. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

The Star said it obtained a police report that was filed Thursday from the Overland Park Police Department that responded to a report of a battery on a juvenile at Hill’s home and listed his fiancee Crystal Espinal, 24, under “others involved.”

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to abusing and choking Espinal and received probation for three years. He played at the University of West Alabama in 2015, and the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The NFL didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

