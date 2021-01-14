19m ago
U.K. Bans Arrivals From S. America Nations, Portugal on Variant
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps says he’s taken the “urgent decision” to ban arrivals from countries including Argentina and Brazil from 4 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 15.
- Countries also include Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela
- “Travel from PORTUGAL to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil – acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods,” Shapps says in another post on Twitter
- “This measure does not apply to British and Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residence rights – but passengers returning from these destinations must self-isolate for TEN DAYS along with their households”
- Shapps cites evidence of new variant in Brazil
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.