NatWest Group Plc: The British bank will no longer be mostly owned by the U.K. government after it bought back nearly 5% of its shares in an off-market deal.

The sale of the stake for £1.2 billion takes the government’s shareholding to about 48%, and ends more than a decade of majority state ownership of the bank

Ted Baker Plc: The fashion brand rejected two possible cash offers from Sycamore Partners Management LP saying they undervalued the company.

Sycamore made a second proposed offer on March 22 at 137.5 pence a share, and it isn’t clear if a firm offer will be made. The stock closed at 126.2 pence last week

Globaltrans Investment Plc: The Russian freight transportation group suspended its final dividend and said the impact of sanctions on volumes of key cargoes is not yet clear.

The company also said its visibility for the year ahead is now low and it expects volatility to increase going forward

Outside The City

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will meet in Turkey today to kick off a fresh round of in-person talks, officials said. That’s as U.S. officials try to temper Joe Biden’s call for the removal of Vladimir Putin after French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.K. government distanced themselves from the comment.

In Case You Missed It

Rishi Sunak is considering beefing up a multibillion-pound package to help shield households from a surge in living costs, the Sunday Times reported. Further measures could include repeating February’s onetime rebate on council tax for most properties, the newspaper said, citing officials it did not name.

Elsewhere, National Grid Plc agreed to sell 60% of its gas unit to a consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd. The deal will value the unit at 9.6 billion pounds.

Looking Ahead

U.K. homebuilder Bellway Plc will report results tomorrow. Also on Tuesday, U.K. mortgage approvals figures will show whether the housing market remained strong in February.

