(Bloomberg) -- Energy and transport costs pushed U.K. inflation back above target last month.

Consumer prices rose 2.1% from a year earlier, ending a three- month spell of inflation below the Bank of England’s 2 percent goal, Office for National Statistics figures published Wednesday show. The figure was slightly below the 2.2% forecast by economists.

The pickup, from 1.9% in March, was driven by the lifting of the government cap on default energy tariffs. Electricity prices jumped 10.9% and gas increased 9.3%, dwarfing increases seen a year earlier.

There was also upward pressure from higher auto-fuel prices, while Easter boosted transport costs, air fares in particular. The four-day vacation began on April 19, three weeks later than it did last year. The largest offsetting factor came from cheaper computer games.

The widely-anticipated inflation spike is expected to prove temporary, however, with the BOE predicting a return to target this month. Core inflation stayed at 1.8%, giving officials breathing space to keep interest rates on hold amid the continuing Brexit deadlock.

Other figures published by the ONS show:

Pipeline pressures remained relatively subdued, with producer input prices rising 3.8% from a year earlier and output prices gaining 2.1%.

House prices in England and Wales rose an annual 1.4% in March. In London, they fell 1.9% amid concerns over Brexit and higher property taxes. Property values in the capital are now at their lowest level since April 2016, before the Brexit referendum.

The budget deficit in April, the first month of the fiscal year, was 5.8 billion pounds. The shortfall was little changed from a year earlier as revenue rose 2.4% and spending including capital investment increased 2.7%.

The deficit in 2018-19 was revised down to 23.5 billion pounds, a 17-year low and equal to 1.1% of GDP. However, spending will be boosted this year by an 8 billion-pound cash boost for the National Health Service announced in 2018.

A cash measure of the public finances was in surplus by almost 10 billion pounds last month as Treasury coffers were boosted by the sale of Bradford & Bingley mortgages. Net debt stood at 82.7% of GDP.

