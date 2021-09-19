(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to smooth relations with France after a joint deal for nuclear submarines between the U.K., U.S. and Australia left the French government furious at losing a multi-billion dollar defense contract. “We are very, very proud of our relationship with France,” he told reporters on his way to New York. “Our love of France is ineradicable.”

He added that the U.K. and France are working on joint military operations in Mali and the Baltic states, and the two nations are also working jointly on simulated nuclear testing program.

