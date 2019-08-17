U.K.’s Johnson to Double Down on Brexit in Germany, France Trip

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Germany and France Aug. 21-22 to make clear that the country is leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, his office said in a statement.

Johnson will also use his trip, which comes ahead of the Group of Seven summit, to reiterate that parliament “will not, and cannot, cancel the referendum,” the statement said, adding that there needs to be a new Brexit deal.

“Number 10 therefore believes there will be very little discussion of Brexit on the European visits this week. Each side will state its position and move on to other things,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it expected discussions to revolve around issues on the upcoming G7 agenda, including foreign policy and security as well as the global economy and trade.

“The EU are our closest neighbors and whatever happens we want a strong relationship after we leave,” the statement added.

