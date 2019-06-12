(Bloomberg) -- Confidence among chief executive officers of large U.S. companies cooled for a fifth straight quarter to the lowest level since President Donald Trump took office but remains high, a Business Roundtable survey showed.

The lobbying group’s CEO Economic Outlook index fell 5.7 points to 89.5 in the second quarter, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the report released Wednesday. But the results remain above the gauge’s historical average of 82.6 and well above the 50-point threshold signaling expansion.

“CEO plans for hiring and capital investment remain healthy, but uncertainty about U.S. trade policy, softening global growth conditions and inaction on other pressing public policy issues are a concern,” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and chairman of Business Roundtable said in a statement.

The data are based on a survey of 127 CEOs conducted from May 16 to June 3. During that period, tensions between the U.S. and two of its largest trading partners -- China and Mexico -- intensified.

Other Highlights

Sales expectations also fell to the lowest of Trump’s presidency, the survey showed.

Plans for capital investment and hiring both dropped to the weakest levels since 2017.

CEOs projected a 2.6% expansion in the U.S. economy this year, up from a 2.5% estimate in the first quarter.

The overall measure of CEO confidence has eased each quarter since reaching a record high in the first quarter of 2018.

