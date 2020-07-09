(Bloomberg) -- A Joe Biden win in the U.S. presidential elections in November might soften, but not fundamentally alter America’s new focus on the risks in the relationship with China, according to Bloomberg Economics. Even as strategy may steer clear of the past focus on engagement, the restoration of governance norms might mean greater transparency and predictability. The strategy might look closer to Donald Trump’s than Barack Obama’s, the tactics more like Obama’s than Trump’s.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.