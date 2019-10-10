A key measure of U.S. consumer prices rose byless than expected in September as used-car costs fell by the most in a year, likely bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the third time in three months.

(Bloomberg) -- The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.1% from the prior month, a Labor Department report showed Thursday, below the median estimate of economists. The annual gain of 2.4% matched projections as well as the August increase. The broader CPI was unchanged on the month and up 1.7% annually, trailing projections.

The subdued monthly reading is likely to reinforce investor bets that the Fed will ease policy later in October as the global picture darkens and the trade war worsens. Officials favoring a reduction may see little risk that inflation will jump above the central bank's price goal and a danger that trade tensions will potentially persist for some time.

Even so, additional tariffs could still pass through to prices paid by consumers. On Sept. 1 President Donald Trump initiated fees on about $112 billion in Chinese products and the Asian nation immediately retaliated. Chinese and American negotiators are holding face-to-face talks in Washington this week, with levies set to rise further barring any truce.

A separate Labor Department report Thursday showed filings for unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low of 210,000, indicating that while job gains are slowing, layoffs and firings remain limited.

Vehicle Prices

The weaker-than-expected CPI figures reflected a 1.6% monthly drop in used-car prices, while new vehicle costs fell 0.1% for the third straight decline. Apparel prices decreased 0.4%, the first drop since April.

Other categories were firmer. Shelter, which makes up about a third of total CPI, rose 0.3% in September following a 0.2% gain. Owners-equivalent rent, one of the categories that tracks rental prices, increased 0.3%.

The Labor Department’s CPI gauge tends to run faster than the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index, the measure officially targeted by the Fed for 2% inflation. Policy makers look to the core PCE index for a better read on underlying price trends. That measure has shown signs of firming, increasing 1.8% annually in August, the most since January.

On the CPI, energy prices fell 1.4% in September, the fourth drop in five months, as gasoline declined 2.4%. Food was up 0.1%, the first increase in four months.

Prices for medical care rose 0.2%, the least since February, though components were mixed: physicians' services costs increased, hospital services were unchanged and prescription drugs fell 0.5%.

Health insurance prices rose 1.4% in September. In the prior month, the index for such costs surged by a record 1.9%, though it’s not directly based on prices paid by consumers; instead, it’s an indirect measure based on retained earnings, or what insurers have after paying out claims.

A separate Labor Department report Thursday showed average hourly earnings, adjusted for price changes, rose 1.2% in September from a year earlier, following 1.4% in August, as nominal wage gains cooled.

An unofficial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, based on Labor Department data, was 1.6%. That's based on the annual change in a third-quarter measure of consumer prices.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the core gauge would rise 0.2% from the prior month and 2.4% from a year earlier, with the broader index seen rising 0.1% monthly and 1.8% on a yearly basis.

