U.S. futures slipped as bond yields rose on inflation risks and uncertainty about the path of American rate policy, stifling potential gains from China’s move to ease COVID restrictions.

Contracts on the S&P 500 retreated 0.4 per cent while those on the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.3 per cent. Treasury yields climbed, lifting the dollar into positive territory. The two-year rate most sensitive to policy rose to the highest this month.

A hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week along with a jump in average hourly earnings point to fresh inflation risks and more bond volatility. While dovish Fedspeak may be keeping yields anchored, they have some way to go to before they close the gap with terminal rate expectations.

“We still think Treasuries have no business in trading in the 3.5 per cent area if the Fed is about to hike rates to almost 5 per cent,” ING Groep NV strategists including Antoine Bouvet wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 is on course for its biggest fourth-quarter gain since 1999 amid hopes that U.S. inflation has peaked and bond yields have stabilized.

Friday’s payrolls data boosted wagers on where U.S. rates will top out in the current tightening cycle without undoing bets on the size of next week’s rate hike, which still call for 50 basis points of tightening.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, one of the U.S. stock market’s most vocal skeptics, said investors are better off booking profits. He expects the S&P 500 to resume declines after the index crossed above its 200-day moving average last week, saying the downtrend since the beginning of the year remains intact.

Asian equities rose after Chinese authorities eased COVID testing requirements across major cities over the weekend as Beijing appears to be engineering a gradual shift away from its strict COVID Zero policy amid elevated cases and public protests.

Commodities also advanced on the prospect of more demand from China. Oil, iron ore and copper climbed.

“The damage being done to the Chinese economy in general, the longer the aforementioned COVID restrictions stay in place, is clear to see,” Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank, wrote in a note to clients. “China now desperately needs policies to bolster the labour market and help to underpin domestic demand.”

In the premarket, Tesla Inc. fell on news the electric vehicle maker plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory.

Bitcoin extended gains for a second day to trade above US$17,000.

Key events this week:

S&P Global PMI for the Euro zone, Monday

US factory orders, durable goods orders, ISM services index, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 5:58 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0536

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to $1.2247

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 135.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to $17,302.5

Ether rose 1.6 per cent to $1,296.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.84 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.11 per cent

Commodities