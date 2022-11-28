Shares slid and oil tumbled as growing unrest in China over COVID restrictions sent a shiver through global markets. The dollar steadied after strengthening in the risk-off mood while Treasuries rose.

Europe's equity benchmark fell, with oil companies among the steepest decliners. U.S. stock futures dropped as modest customer traffic and heavy discounting by American retailers on Black Friday added to the downbeat tone.

The yen outperformed on haven demand for the Japanese currency. The yuan weakened and Chinese equities led stock-market declines in Asia.

The unrest in China complicates expectations of the country's path to reopening, which -- along with prospects of more moderate Federal Reserve interest-rate increases -- had buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets in recent sessions. Traders also assessed the chances that China may exit its COVID Zero policy earlier than previously thought.

“The Chinese reopening won't be a piece of cake -- it looks like the Chinese economy may further suffer, either from endless and pointless lockdown measures, or from a severe health crisis,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note.

Oil slumped to the lowest level since December as the developments in China clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market. Gold rebounded after earlier declines that accompanied the strengthening dollar.

Chinese shares listed in the U.S. dropped in premarket trading, with major internet stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the protests. Apple Inc. slipped after a Bloomberg News report that turmoil at its key Chinese manufacturing hub may cause a shortfall of close to six million iPhone Pro units.

The downbeat mood emanating from China contrasts with the boost to sentiment in global markets last week after the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting minutes showed most officials backing slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes.

FED FOCUS

Since the Fed's latest meeting, investors have parsed a bevy of economic data that somewhat eased inflation concerns, further strengthening the case for smaller rate hikes.

The S&P 500 notched a weekly gain of 1.5 per cent that took the index to the highest level since early September. The Nasdaq 100 also eked out a gain for the week.

All eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report this week and on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams, who are among central bank officials scheduled to speak.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank said stock markets are in for a wild ride next year as they don't yet reflect the risk of a U.S. recession.

The Goldman team including Christian Mueller-Glissmann and Cecilia Mariotti said their model implies a 39 per cent probability of a US growth slowdown in the next 12 months, but risk assets are only pricing in an 11 per cent chance. Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha, meanwhile, expects the S&P 500 Index to slump 19 per cent from current levels in the third quarter as a recession begins, before rebounding in the fourth quarter.

Amid the challenges in China, the nation's central bank on Friday cut the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year, an escalation of support for an economy that's being weighed down by COVID curbs.

“We do not expect economic or market headwinds in China to abate significantly over the coming months,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Policy support remains focused on stabilizing the economy, rather than spurring growth, in our view.”

Key events this week:

Fed's John Williams speaks, Monday

Fed's James Bullard MarketWatch interview, Monday

ECB's Christine Lagarde addresses European Parliament committee, Monday

Euro area economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China PMI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, Fed's Michelle Bowman Lisa Cook speak, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

S&P Global PMIs, Thursday

U.S. construction spending, consumer income, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Fed's Lorie Logan, Michelle Bowman, Michael Barr speak, Thursday

BOJ's Haruhiko Kuroda speaks, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed's Charles Evans speaks, Friday

ECB's Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9 per cent as of 10:20 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell one per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.0464

The Japanese yen rose 1.1 per cent to 137.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.2076 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2099

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2 per cent to US$16,200.63

Ether fell 3.8 per cent to US$1,169.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.66 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 1.98 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.10 per cent

Commodities