U.S. stocks climbed as a selloff in Treasuries deepened Tuesday on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signals the central bank will take more aggressive measures to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent per cent, putting the benchmark index on track to recover half of its losses from a selloff that began in January. Meanwhile, bond yields continued their ascent as short-dated Treasuries hurtled toward their worst quarterly performance in almost four decades.

The gains come as traders are braced for high volatility until there’s more certainty about Fed policy, inflation and the war in Ukraine. Yet the S&P 500’s reversal from a recent downtrend could be an indicator U.S. stocks have reached a bottom, said Craig Johnson, Piper Sandler & Co. chief market technician.

“Momentum indicators remain bullish after forming positive divergences from price action over the last several weeks,” he said. “The collective technical evidence suggests the correction lows have likely been set.”

Still, commodity-market disruptions stemming from the war have increased pressure on key central banks to tighten monetary policy, with Powell indicating the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at the next policy meeting if needed.

Oil in New York fell after a volatile session for Brent futures as Germany and Hungary put the brakes on a potential embargo on Russian oil.

The Fed hiked by a quarter-point last week and signaled six more such moves this year. Derivative traders are now pricing in about 7.5 quarter-point rate hikes at the remaining six Fed meetings this year, effectively making provision for more than one half-point rise.

“Fed uncertainty will remain a headwind on stocks until investors have a good idea of rate hikes for the remainder of the year,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “We’d expect a further compression of the yield curve towards inversion (which now is only a matter of time, likely weeks) to add an additional headwind on stocks.”

European equities marched higher, led by banks and cyclical stocks like automakers. The dollar pared back an advance against peers. And Bitcoin gained about 3 per cent to trade at its highest level in almost three weeks.

Here are some key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among central bank speakers at the BIS innovation summit, Tuesday to March 23

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell speak at BIS panel, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent as of 12:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1013

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.3250

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 120.62 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.36 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.50 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.69 per cent

Commodities