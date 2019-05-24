(Bloomberg) -- A judge stopped short of barring President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars in the federal budget to pay for his promised border wall, but ruled that plans to build sections of the barrier can’t go forward without his review.

The injunction specifically prohibits the administration from starting work at two sites where contracts have been awarded in Arizona and Texas.

