(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Texas set an Oct. 1 hearing on the Biden administration’s request to temporarily block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas while the U.S. sues to invalidate the legislation.

  • The U.S. Justice Department on Sept. 14 filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against the new law, arguing the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is already putting women at risk
  • The law, which also permits members of the public to sue abortion providers for suspected violations and collect $10,000 bounties, took effect Sept. 1 after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to put it on hold in a different lawsuit
  • NOTE: Hearing will start at 9 a.m. in Austin on Oct. 1 before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of former President Barack Obama
  • Read More: Supreme Court Lets Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban Stay in Force

