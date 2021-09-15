(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Texas set an Oct. 1 hearing on the Biden administration’s request to temporarily block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas while the U.S. sues to invalidate the legislation.

The U.S. Justice Department on Sept. 14 filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against the new law, arguing the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is already putting women at risk

The law, which also permits members of the public to sue abortion providers for suspected violations and collect $10,000 bounties, took effect Sept. 1 after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to put it on hold in a different lawsuit

NOTE: Hearing will start at 9 a.m. in Austin on Oct. 1 before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of former President Barack Obama

