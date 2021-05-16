U.S. equity futures slipped with most stocks on Monday as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index declined 0.6 per cent following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped in premarket trading on a deal to merge media assets with AT&T Inc. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The dollar strengthened while gold climbed to the highest in more than three months. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token.

Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are also due to speak this week.

“Market volatility is to be expected in such uncertain times,” Joseph Amato, chief investment officer at Neuberger Berman, wrote in a note. “When it comes from fears about problematically high and sustained levels of inflation, however, we think it will present opportunities to add risk as reopening and a strong recovery broaden out.”

Here are some key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting Tuesday

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this week

The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 per cent as of 8:24 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 per cent.

The euro was unchanged at US$1.2141.

The British pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.4085.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1 per cent to 6.443 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 109.18 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 1.63 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.11 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.87 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.085 per cent.

Commodities