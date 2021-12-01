Long-term investors should wait for more details on the economic recovery and the variant: Trading expert

U.S. equity-index futures gained on Wednesday along with stocks in Europe as traders assessed the latest news on the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve’s signal of stepped-up efforts to curb elevated inflation. Bonds declined.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures pushed higher after U.S. stocks slumped in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot Tuesday. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed, approaching 1.50 per cent. The gap between yields on 5-year and 30-year Treasuries was around the narrowest since March last year. Crude oil and commodity-linked currencies rebounded.

Travel stocks and carmakers led a broad-based gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 index, all but wiping out Tuesday’s decline that capped only the third monthly loss for the benchmark this year.

Volatility is buffeting markets as investors scrutinize whether the pandemic recovery can weather diminishing monetary policy support and potential risks from the omicron virus variant. Global manufacturing activity stabilized last month, purchasing managers’ gauges showed Wednesday, and while central banks are scaling back ultra-loose settings, financial conditions remain favorable in key economies.

“The reality is hotter inflation coupled with a strong economic backdrop could end the Fed’s bond buying program as early as the first quarter of next year,” Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, said in emailed comments. “With potential changes in policy on the horizon, market participants should expect additional market volatility in this uncharted territory.”

Powell said the next Fed meeting should discuss whether to wrap up bond purchases a few months sooner, and retired the word “transitory” to describe high inflation. That could open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes. Money markets show about 60 basis points of increases priced in by end-2022.

The flattening Treasury yield curve “doesn’t suggest imminent doom for the equity market in and of itself,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “Alarm bells go off in terms of recession” when the curve gets closer to inverting, she said.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant continues to spread around the globe, though symptoms so far appear to be relatively mild. The Biden administration plans to tighten rules on travel to the U.S., and Japan said it would bar foreign residents returning from 10 southern African nations.

Elsewhere, MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share index jumped the most since mid-October, and emerging-market stocks snapped three days of declines. Turkey’s lira pared its precipitous decline after the central-bank intervened in currency markets for the first time since 2014. Bitcoin was steady around US$57,000.

Some key events to watch this week:

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Fed’s Beige Book on Wednesday

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 6:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1329

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3320

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 113.42 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.87 per cent

Commodities